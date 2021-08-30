Psaki: WH ‘not going to let terrorists grow or prosper’ [except for the weapons, hostages, and cash]

















Our commitment to the people left behind is enduring. “this is exactly what government is supposed to do” They have no regrets. ~Jen Psaki [not joking]

We need Jen Psaki like Custer needed the Sioux. We learn nothing and she lies.

During the White House press conference today, Jen Psaki bragged about the more than 120,000 mostly anonymous, unvetted Afghans, who do not share our values, and 6,000 Americans who were saved and are coming to the US. Again she repeated the line about Americans not wanting to leave.

Asked by NBC whether America is safer than before the Taliban took back control of Afghanistan, Psaki avoided answering the question. She reiterated the line that the US will remain vigilant against terrorism.

Psaki said the White House can’t guarantee all Americans will get to leave who want to leave. They don’t even know how many there are. But, amazingly, they found an anonymous “ISIS-K planner” or “supporter” in the middle of nowhere and droned him and his driver. Then they found a family of US supporters (an interpreter, his wife, 7 young children, and an Afghan army commander who was going to be married today) and droned them too. They won’t tell us how that happened and it smells like a cover-up, but Psaki said she can’t speak to it.

Biden ‘not going to let terrorists grow or proper in Afghanistan’ as they’ve shown [except for the weapons, hostages, cash, and notoreity.]

Watch the clips as she tries to defend the indefensible:

Brutal back-and-forth for the White House between Jen Psaki and NBC’s @PeterAlexander: “As we approach that deadline…did the U.S. accomplish its objective knowing that they will likely be thousands of SIV applicants and others still there and certainly some Americans, as well?” pic.twitter.com/ZKONnFEu1c — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 30, 2021

Dead American service members do not diminish the ‘progress’ they’ve made evacuating, according to the flimflam spokesperson. She’s not empathetic.

Jen Psaki was asked if Biden regrets HOW we left Afghanistan after seeing dead troops arrive yesterday back in America. Instead of saying “yes of course” she basically said that them dying doesn’t diminish the work Biden’s Admin has done. Seriously. Vile. pic.twitter.com/5HNA6wD5Hs — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 30, 2021

She wouldn’t tell the truth about the family the US droned by mistake.

.@PressSec on reports a U.S. drone strike killed 10 civilians, including seven children: “We take efforts to void civilian casualties in every scenario — I can’t speak to or confirm the number of civilians causalities. There is an investigation.” pic.twitter.com/hq7IKbyseD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 30, 2021

.@PressSec Jen Psaki: “It’s easy to play backseat let’s look at what could’ve happened three months, four months ago… no one anticipated, I think including on the outside, that the Afghan government would’ve fallen at the pace they fell.” pic.twitter.com/DN2olymG9P — The Hill (@thehill) August 29, 2021

This is funny. She says the White House won’t allow terrorists to grow in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, they won’t make a move without Taliban’s permission.

NBC’s Peter Alexander: “Is the U.S. more or less safe today than we were before the Taliban took over?” Jen Psaki completely dodges the question. pic.twitter.com/qIMKBWWnc4 — America Rising (@AmericaRising) August 30, 2021

Psaki just said Biden “stands by his decision” on Afghanistan despite the deaths of 13 U.S service members— “nothing has changed in that regard,” she added. These people are sick. pic.twitter.com/vMtUwqLTc0 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 30, 2021

They didn’t always have the option to leave without the $83 billion in weapons and equipment. Okay then.

.@PressSec: “Certainly our objection was not to leave [the Taliban] with any equipment but that is not always an option when you are looking to retrograde and move out of a war zone.” pic.twitter.com/a3jXdTT1Eb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 30, 2021

She claimed she didn’t see The Washington Post report about the Taliban offering to let US military control Kabul.

.@PhilipWegmann: “The Washington Post reports that the Taliban offered to stay out of Kabul & let the United States forces secure the city. We told them that we only needed the airport. Is that reporting accurate?” Psaki: “I have not seen this reporting. I have to look at it.” pic.twitter.com/5lxmaSj8IU — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 30, 2021

