Psaki’s flipping angry answer to root causes of migration — GOP did it

















Shelby Talcott from the DailyCaller asked two questions of White House press secretary Moscow Psaki that seemed to send her over the edge. He asked “if the administration can just detail some tangible examples of the actions in addressing the root causes of migration,” that will actually make a difference (meaning the surge at the border). Talcott followed up by asking “what specific causes — root causes is the vice president currently addressing to help curb Haitian migration from places like Chile and Brazil?”

Press Secretary Psaki amazingly made it about Republicans and an allegedly broken immigration system:

“Well, I think, as the vice president and the president have both conveyed, this is going to be a long-term effort. And what the focus is on is addressing root causes like corruption, like economic circumstances that are impacting people and prompting them to want to come to the United States.

So that requires working with governments both to put in place new migration proceedings and processes, or limitations, sometimes at borders. We’ve seen some impacts of those over the course of the last several months.

It also includes providing assistance and engaging closely with these leaders on what steps can be taken. And the vice president has been deeply engaged in this.

The immigration bill they want is amnesty and citizenship for all the illegal aliens they let in through our open borders. Then they will tell you replacement theory is a conspiracy theory. That is despite the fact that we all know demographics are turning state after state deep blue.

But, again, as it relates to Haiti, as it relates to our broken immigration system, the clear step that needs to be taken is an immigration bill needs to pass Congress. It’s a broken system — one that is ineffective; one that is not moral, in many cases, at this point in time. It’s long overdue.

There are a lot of Republicans out there giving speeches about how outraged they are about the situation at the border; not many who are putting forward solutions or steps that we could take. So, we’re a little tired of the speeches. We’d like to partner on solutions and working together to address this problem that has not been partisan in the past.”

How does this administration get away with this manufactured excuse? The immigration system has never been broken. They want to break it with their open borders ideology. It is amazing how they can create a crisis and then blame Republicans with the help of their media arm.

Related















