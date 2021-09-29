Mayorkas admits about 1 in 5 illegal aliens have an ‘ILLNESS’

















The U.S., Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admitted on Monday that about one out of every five migrants [illegal aliens] entering the country illegally has an “illness.” If that’s what he admits to, what is it really? We don’t know because he’s letting them into the interior UNTESTED.

He didn’t specify what illnesses but COV is undoubtedly one of them.

Open borders Mayorkas made the comments during his speech at the virtual Immigration Law and Policy Conference.

“We are confronted with a population of people that, as a general matter, have a rate of illness of approximately 20%,” Mayorkas said, according to the Daily Mail. “When one is speaking of 7,000 or 7,500 people encountered at the border every day, if one takes a look at that system, it is not built for that in a Covid environment where isolation is required.”

“What I didn’t expect was the tragic rise of the Delta variant,” the secretary noted, adding, “We took a step back by reason of that. I did not expect to be in late September where we are.”

Moreover, that figure does not include the nearly 15,000 predominantly Haitian migrants who have been processed in recent days in Del Rio, Texas.

Mayorkas told reporters at the White House on Friday that U.S. immigration authorities did not test those migrants for COVID-19.

“We did not test that population of individuals,” he said. “We do not know, I do not know, I should say if I may be perfectly accurate, I do not know if anyone was sick with COVID. We certainly had some people get sick, not with COVID to my knowledge, and we addressed their illnesses.”

Nevertheless, at least 12,000 of those migrants have reportedly been released into the U.S. in spite of the Biden administration’s promises to repatriate them.

Nothing this administration says is transparent and Biden is a liar.

