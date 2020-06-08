Pt 2 Antifa Expose

“So, if That Doesn’t Knock Them Out…Poke the Eyes…Absolutely”

Project Veritas published part 2 of the expose of Antifa, one of a number of hard-left terror groups forming in the United States. It’s part of the training film and it begins with training to punch or beat people. Look for kidney shots. They use bats, batons, and shields just like in the 7th century.

Watch:

They talk about eye-gouging here, in Part I:

Project Veritas went undercover inside Antifa. Here’s a sample of what they learned. #EXPOSEANTIFA pic.twitter.com/lwA2Wyts6E — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) June 4, 2020