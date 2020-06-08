De Blasio vows to cut NYPD funding as violent crimes skyrocket

The communist Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, has vowed to cut NYPD funding and turn the money over to youth and social services (far-left groups). He is doing this as violent crime soars in New York City.

He pledged yesterday to SLASH funding for the New York Police Department and redirect it to youth and social services in the wake of the brutal killing of George Floyd.

De Blasio told reporters on Monday that he is “committed to shifting resources to ensure that the focus is on our young people.”

“While doing that we will only do it in a way that we are certain continues to ensure that this city will be safe,” he said during his daily briefing.

He also plans to reform 50a which will put targets on the police backs. His other plan is to give the community control over the police. They will be called community ambassadors. De Blasio also won’t let them enforce the law against vendors operating illegally.

His wife made it clear exactly what is going on. They are using the pandemic and George Floyd to bring in their hard-left reforms.

“We must act now and prove that Black lives matter. When times are good, when times are bad, Black lives matter.” – @NYCFirstLady pic.twitter.com/AHIGsgwXSH — NYC Mayor’s Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) June 7, 2020

DANGEROUS NYC

A lot of money is already allocated but much of it goes to political hardliners.

De Blasio’s announcement comes as rioters, looters, and arsonists have destroyed businesses and attacked NYPD officers over the last week.

In one month, murder has jumped more than 94 percent compared to the same time last year. Burglaries — now that suspects can be freed without paying bail — have increased almost 34 percent in the last month compared to 2019.

Grand larceny auto, whereby suspects likewise are freed now without having to pay bail, has also become the fastest growing crime in New York City.

In the last week, grand larceny auto has jumped nearly 90 percent, and over the last month, there have been nearly 70 percent more cases of grand larceny auto this year than there were at the same time last year.

Meanwhile Riots and looting continue around New York City : A Rolex store in the Soho Neighborhood is looted . #NYCpic.twitter.com/WG8K3gIKkn — Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) June 1, 2020