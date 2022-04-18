Public Service: Constantly Check the Data Collection Social Media Engages In

Check your privacy constantly if you use social media.

So much about you is collected, compiled, and sold to the highest bidder. Shady people finder and data broker sites make it their business to know as much about you as possible. Tap or click here for three sites you should check for your info and steps to remove it, Fox News reports.

This data collection happens in the background, and there’s a lot you give away freely. For instance, everything you type into Google, YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive, and all the rest. Tap or click to see everything Google knows about you with one quick search.

Tap or click here to see everything Facebook collects on you.

Every time you sign in using Facebook, Google, YouTube, et cetera, you are sharing your data once again.

Get rid of Facebook 3rd Parties by going to the settings, then click apps and websites, choose security and login, then apps and websites.

Once you see the apps and websites connected to Facebook, you can start cutting them off one by one. Remove anything you don’t want to have your data and track you.

Go to Fox for the details.

Related