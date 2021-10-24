Public Service Message on COVID-19

Dr. Kory, who is a co-founder of the
Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care (FLCCC) Alliance, said：
” …. The good news is there are treatments including, but not limited to, Ivermectin, HCQ, Vitamin D, zinc, and many others, that if used early and aggressively will most likely cure patients of CV-19 the vast majority of time. Dr. Kory says, “It does not matter if you are vaxed or unvaxed. ….
… Dr. Kory tells people to go to the FLCCC Alliance website and get any and all information for treating Covid-19 for free. FLCCC website: COVID-19 CRITICAL CARE
Start yourself on an early treatment regimen and a good prevention regimen, and then we don’t have to discuss the hospital.”
Why isn’t our government talking about treatment when monoclonal antibodies do work? The vaccines alone aren’t working. A Harvard study shows low vax rate shows low transmission rate, high vax rate shows high transmission rate. Vaccine data does not show consistent associations between decreases in infections and vaccinations. There is also a rapidly waning efficacy. The media harped on the south not being vaxxed as much as the north and the south has a surge but that was the same in 2020 when there was no vax. Now, the opposite is true.
The following is information from Frontline Doctors. We can not say it works or doesn’t:
TREATMENT PROTOCOL
DOCTORS WHO PRESCRIBE IVERMECTIN
Calamitous Suppression of Early COVID-19 Treatment
Dr. Pierre Kory is a world-renowned critical care and pulmonary expert in treating Covid-19. Dr. Kory says, “The most positive message is early treatment works. Don’t worry about the hospital. Start yourself on an early treatment regimen and a good prevention regimen, and then we don’t have to discuss the hospital.”
Dr. Kory tells people to go to the FLCCC Alliance website and get any and all information for treating Covid-19 for free.
Dr. Fauci and others are telling people not to do anything but vax. They want you to stay home and have no treatments.
Any OTC meds that help with COVID symptoms will soon be banned by the FDA.