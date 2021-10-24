Comrade Obama says: Republicans Are “Trying to Rig Elections”

















As Democrats try to pass laws to benefit only Democrats, Barack Obama says Republicans are “trying to rig elections.”

But…but, isn’t that an attack on democracy?

Ask yourself why Obama wants to end the filibuster if not to ram through communist programs, including corrupt voting acts. Look at the summary below the clip of what is in the Democrat voting rights acts.

Watch:

Obama claims Republicans are “trying to rig elections” pic.twitter.com/SVl5o4uAtl — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 24, 2021

THE FIRST DEMOCRAT ELECTION BILL

First, Democrats pushed HR1/S1 to nationalize elections. The bill would ensure Democrats win all elections in perpetuity. HR1 goes under the guise of protecting our elections, for the people.

The communistic bill includes:

Internet-only registration with electronic signature submission. In other words, no voter ID. Nationwide ‘Motor Voter’ registration. If you get a driver’s license, you are automatically registered to vote. 16-year-olds required to be registered to vote. Children voting is a big plus for Democrats. Nationwide same-day registration. Grants ($25M) for using minors in election activities. [brainwashing] Prohibiting attempts to clean voter rolls of non-residents. Murderers and rapists can vote. Mandatory early voting. Banning voter ID Roadwork for DC statehood and territory statehood. It gives federal workers [union people, mostly Democrats] SIX DAYS of paid vacation to work the polls. The bill provides stiff penalties for anyone who ‘harasses’ poll workers and government administrators. Questioning election results can be prosecuted under a broad definition of what constitutes harassment.

THE SECOND DEMOCRAT ELECTION BILL

Falsely advertised as narrower than HR1/S1, The John Lewis Voting Act turns most of your states’ voting rights over to a three-judge panel in DC or to the Department of Justice. It is not ‘narrow’ in any way.

Ignore the anodyne, uplifting language of the bill and go for the crux of it. It allows unelected and unelectable fanatics sitting at desks in DC to think up voting rules no one would ever approve.

Since almost every Democrat supports the insane HR1/S1 For the People Act, you can imagine what these bureaucrats will do behind their big new desks in their ever-growing new mini-soon-to-be-maxi- agency at the DoJ.

THE THIRD DEMOCRAT ELECTIONS ACT

To show you how bad The Freedom to Vote Act is, Schumer made it clear that he wants power taken from the Red States:

“We cannot allow Conservative-controlled states to double down on their regressive and subversive voting bills,” Schumer said in a letter. “The Freedom to Vote Act is the legislation that will right the ship of our democracy and establish common sense national standards to give fair access to our democracy to all Americans.”

This bill puts the federal government in charge of every aspect of the election, and is a direct hit on states’ rights. It even puts the federal government in full control of redistricting. The federal government also gets to control the funding of elections.

The Freedom to Vote Act, “which would expand voter access and boost election integrity, would make Election Day a public holiday, require same-day registration at all polling locations by 2024 and ensure at least 15 days of early voting for federal elections,” according to NBC News.

The bill nationalizes the election, stating that the election is federal and state. It is not. Power rests with the states. It wants to ‘modernize’ by putting in Motor Voter. It would automatically register anyone to vote who applies for a driver’s license. That would include ineligible voters like illegal aliens. Motor Voter helped turn California and New York to the left. The bill mandates Internet registration, which will be fraught with fraud. It takes power from the states: “The Secretary of Homeland Security shall establish a process for authorizing the chief State election official of a State to disseminate voter registration information at the conclusion of any naturalization ceremony in such State, which may involve a display or exhibit.” “The Secretary of Homeland Security shall establish a process for authorizing the chief State election official of a State to disseminate voter registration information at the conclusion of any naturalization ceremony in such State, which may involve a display or exhibit.” Imagine DHS Secretary Mayorkas in charge of the election. You have seen how he handles the border. Voting by mail will be made permanent and, yes, it’s corrupt. It will destroy voter ID. Under this law, the federal government will decide the security of the election. States will also lose most of their power to remove ineligible voters. The text of the bill says that it is “[t]o expand Americans’ access to the ballot box and reduce the influence of big money in politics, and for other purposes.” It does none of that. It’s a power grab and an authoritarian move. No legitimate, legal voters are deprived of the right to vote. If they have same-day registration, Democrats can easily corrupt the vote.

