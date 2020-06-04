Pushing back protesters had NOTHING to do with Trump’s walk to the church

Attorney General Bill Barr explained on Thursday why HE, not the President, expanded the perimeter at Lafayette Pak. He said the President should be allowed to go out and walk to a church. That’s not a political act. Barr didn’t even know the President was going to the church until later that day., after he ordered the clearing of the area. There was no connection between moving the perimeter and the President walking to the church.

THE PUSHING BACK OF ‘PROTESTERS’ HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP’S WALK TO THE CHURCH

Moving the perimeter one block was AG Barr’s decision based on violence by some participating in the protests. One historic building was burned down, St. John’s church was set on fire and a Treasury building was broken into and all that culminated in his decision to move the parameter one block north.

He also described many head and other injuries to law enforcement who had to deal with the rioters right around the White House.

The rioters dug out pavers to throw at law enforcement. He said there were a total of 114 injuries, the lions share of which came over the weekend. Twenty-two officers required hospitalization because most of them had serious head injuries that required monitoring.

To repeat, most injuries occurred around the White House, and most were serious head injuries.

Barr noted that protesters were given the option to move a block up three different times, but they refused. He also said they were becoming more and more unruly.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

In the morning they realized they needed more of a buffer — another block to protect agents and the President. They decided they needed to move the perimeter to ‘I’ street. They hoped to do it quickly and get it done before demonstrators showed up. That wasn’t possible. Many protesters had already assembled on ‘H’ street and some were throwing projectiles. They refused to move after three requests.

It’s a federal city which is why federal officers were involved. When a largescale threat occurs to federal employees and federal buildings, it’s a federal responsibility. They coordinate with local police.

They were able to finish expanding the perimeter that day, and the protests were then peaceful.

All that you heard from the media, General Mattis, Chuck Schumer about Lafayette Park has NOTHING to do with the President. He wasn’t even involved in any way. And it was only done because of the rioters and the danger they presented to agents. They needed to move them another block so they couldn’t reach the agents with projectiles.

