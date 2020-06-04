Mayor Bill had police rounding up Jews in parks while the city fell into chaos with rioters

NYC Mayor de Blasio is a sick joke. As bands of domestic terrorists and looters roamed the streets, de Blasio was sending his sheriffs into Boro Park and Williamsburg to hand out summonses to Jewish mothers who used the park.

The city is in chaos. Half of the most expensive Manhattan storefronts are boarded up with plywood. The looters were out of jail in 3 hours with zero bail. We have our NY police shot, stabbed, beaten to a pulp, and run over by vehicles. They are our heroes.

De Blasio is busy haranguing and harassing the Jewish community over social distancing. Mind you, the rioters and protesters didn’t social distance, but that is somehow okay.

He tweeted a warning to the entire Jewish community about social distancing, no one else, just the Jews. Why didn’t he tweet to the mob?

CHASING HASIDIC CHILDREN

The NYPD is busy chasing Hasidic children using the swing set in a Williamsburg park, thanks to de Blasio’s executive order. He has not done the same for any other people using the parks all over the city.

He’s such a fool.

While there was mayhem everywhere, with roving groups of teens strolling around looting stores and smashing storefront windows, the police were hanging out in Jewish neighborhoods watching for social distancing criminals.

Two days ago, the NYPD drove in a caravan through the neighborhood of Boro Park, shutting down any businesses who dared open in an attempt to save their livelihoods.

Must say I do not understand the NYPD strategy tonight. There’s a huge group of officers just standing around here on Broadway/51st while looting is out of control in the surrounding blocks. pic.twitter.com/UTqtyCnhQh — Rachel Olding (@rachelolding) June 2, 2020

Hard to describe how rampant the looting was tonight in Midtown Manhattan and how lawless it was. Complete anarchy. Literally hundreds of stores up and down Broadway, Fifth Ave, Sixth Ave. Kids ruling the streets like it was a party. pic.twitter.com/y9Ly1UD1WX — Rachel Olding (@rachelolding) June 2, 2020

.@NYCFinance Is this a SICK JOKE? As Brooklyn is burning 2 miles away and roads are shutdown due to protests, your Sheriffs are again in Borough Park today (@NYPD66Pct) to make sure that stores are closed due to social distancing rules. cc @KalmanYeger pic.twitter.com/zhD6aCjQy3 — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) May 31, 2020

ROUNDING UP MOMS AND KIDS

Just a few hours before the chaos of Midtown erupted, the New York Police Department was in Williamsburg, Brooklyn rounding up Jewish mothers and their children who dared to gather to play in city parks.

Shameful day & night for our beloved city. Mothers & children evicted from parks in Williamsburg during daylight hours while Manhattan burns after dark. Yes Mr. Mayor a tale of two cities is the sad reality. pic.twitter.com/8IRfJrzsRf — Chaskel Bennett (@ChaskelBennett) June 2, 2020

Just as an aside, Democrats support rioters who are burning things down and not social distancing but not Jews in parks:

Did you know @henryrodgersdc called every Democrat Senator & asked them for some condemnation on ANTIFA & got none The Democratic Party supports riots & violence instead of law & order

Democrats want to destroy America & implement a New World Order pic.twitter.com/wRckEOFLDn — Constitutional Republic TEXT TRUMP 88022 (@CRRJA5) June 4, 2020