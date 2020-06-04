Mayor Bill had police rounding up Jews in parks while the city fell into chaos with rioters

By
M. Dowling
-
0

NYC Mayor de Blasio is a sick joke. As bands of domestic terrorists and looters roamed the streets, de Blasio was sending his sheriffs into Boro Park and Williamsburg to hand out summonses to Jewish mothers who used the park.

The city is in chaos. Half of the most expensive Manhattan storefronts are boarded up with plywood. The looters were out of jail in 3 hours with zero bail. We have our NY police shot, stabbed, beaten to a pulp, and run over by vehicles. They are our heroes.

De Blasio is busy haranguing and harassing the Jewish community over social distancing. Mind you, the rioters and protesters didn’t social distance, but that is somehow okay.

He tweeted a warning to the entire Jewish community about social distancing, no one else, just the Jews. Why didn’t he tweet to the mob?

CHASING HASIDIC CHILDREN

The NYPD is busy chasing Hasidic children using the swing set in a Williamsburg park, thanks to de Blasio’s executive order. He has not done the same for any other people using the parks all over the city.

He’s such a fool.

While there was mayhem everywhere, with roving groups of teens strolling around looting stores and smashing storefront windows, the police were hanging out in Jewish neighborhoods watching for social distancing criminals.

Two days ago, the NYPD drove in a caravan through the neighborhood of Boro Park, shutting down any businesses who dared open in an attempt to save their livelihoods.

ROUNDING UP MOMS AND KIDS

Just a few hours before the chaos of Midtown erupted, the New York Police Department was in Williamsburg, Brooklyn rounding up Jewish mothers and their children who dared to gather to play in city parks.

Just as an aside, Democrats support rioters who are burning things down and not social distancing but not Jews in parks:

