Putin Sends “Peacekeeping Forces” Into Newly-Occupied Regions of Ukraine

Russian President Putin sent so-called peacekeeping forces into Donetsk and Luhansk, two separatist regions of Ukraine, under the guise of protecting the regions from Ukraine.

This is what Hitler did. He pretended he was protecting German-speaking people in Czechoslavakia and then sent in troops to protect them. The Ukrainians aren’t instigating any of this, but Putin sees an extremely weak US president post-Afghanistan.

Break: news agencies report that President Putin has ordered the Russian army into the breakaway Luhansk and Donetsk regions to act as ‘peace-keeping forces’. It follows his decision earlier this evening to recognise those regions as independent of Ukraine — Mark Urban (@MarkUrban01) February 21, 2022

According to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, the US president’s response to the Russian government’s latest maneuver will be imposing sanctions on any persons involved in the eastern theater of Ukraine. He didn’t sanction Russia so far.

Why didn’t he sanction Nord Stream 2?

🇺🇦⚡️TROOP MOVEMENT IN UKRAINIAN CAPITAL KIEV. – Columns reportedly heading to Kharkiv. pic.twitter.com/4Lxigx70pP — Ukraine War Report (@UkrWarReport) February 21, 2022

Both regions have been operating allegedly independently, but in reality under Russian leadership for several years, since 2014, immediately after Russia took over Crimea. The Ukrainians and Russians have been fighting for the border regions ever since.

Earlier today, Putin said he considers Ukraine part of Russia.

Ukraine President Zelensky spoke with Biden this afternoon. He wants to join NATO.

Russia plans to establish military bases in the two regions.

The U.S. is allegedly discussing moving its embassy out of Ukraine.

This is a direct result of Biden’s abysmal performance in Afghanistan. Shall we expect Taiwan to go next?

Crude will be over $100 a barrel over this and Biden gets to blame Putin for the fuel shortage that he created through his policies.

Bill Browder, a British-based financier who was once the largest foreign investor in Russia, said he was shocked by Putin’s address.

“I’ve watched many Putin speeches over the last two decades and this was the most unhinged, most disconnected from reality and most dangerous speech I’ve ever seen,” Browder, a longtime Putin critic, said in an email. “This is clearly the setup for Putin to launch a vicious and bloody war where there will be substantial loss of life on all sides.”

