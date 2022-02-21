NBC Had an Olympics Rating’s Disaster & They Have Exclusive Rights!

NBC invested $7.75 billion in 2014 for exclusive American media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032. So far, for the past two Olympics, it has been a complete disaster.

The genocide Olympics this year were the worst.

Through Tuesday, according to the Associated Press, an average of 12.2 million watched the Olympics in primetime on NBC, cable, or its Peacock streaming service. That is a 42-percent dip from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, Fox News reported.

Only 10 million watched NBC alone, a 47-percent drop from 2018, and through early last week, it was down 57 percent in the critical 25-54 age demographic from the Seoul games.

That was even taking into account the Super Bowl viewership boost NBC got on Feb. 13.

“These Olympics were a disaster for the network: a buzz-free, hermetically-sealed event in an authoritarian country a half-day’s time zone away, where the enduring images will be the emotional meltdown of Russian teenagers after a drug-tainted figure skating competition and a bereft Mikaela Shiffrin, sitting on a ski slope wondering what went wrong,” the Associated Press wrote.

Not everyone is happy about genocidal Maoist hosts who want to take over the world.

Let’s go full fascist and have it in Canada:

After Legitimizing China, International Olympic Committee Narrows Down Choice For Next Olympics To Iran, North Korea, Or Canada https://t.co/zde4tWNix9 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 21, 2022

