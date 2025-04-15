Putin Wants a Permanent Peace; Ukraine Will Not Negotiate

President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for nearly five hours last week in a “compelling” meeting during which a “permanent peace” deal was outlined.

“Putin’s request is to have a permanent peace here. So, beyond the ceasefire, we got an answer to that,” Witkoff said, adding, “It took a while for us to get to this place.”

The deal focuses on who will control five Ukrainian territories, outlining future security protocols, Ukraine’s vow to stay out of NATO, re-examining Article 5 of the NATO charter, and other complex issues.

Witkoff explained, “It’s a complicated situation rooted in some real problematic things happening between the two countries. We might be on the verge of something that would be very important for the world at large.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky Will Not Negotiate.

The Ukrainian President has not agreed to negotiations and has repeated that for months. His inability to concede anything might prevent any semblance of a permanent peace.

He told ’60 Minutes’ this past weekend that he will not engage in peace talks with Moscow because the Kremlin won’t uphold their end of the agreement.

