The Left Says Dogs Have Multifarious Effects on the Environment

Democrat environmentalists are going to campaign against dogs now under the cover of climate change. If they want to ban or limit dogs and cats, perhaps the woke ideology will finally collapse. Americans love their cats and dogs.

According to the radical left Mother Jones, new research has found that dogs have “extensive and multifarious” environmental impacts, disturbing wildlife, polluting waterways, and contributing to carbon emissions.

An Australian review of existing studies has argued that “the environmental impact of owned dogs is far greater, more insidious, and more concerning than is generally recognised”.

While cats’ environmental impact is well known, the researchers said the comparative effect of pet dogs has been poorly acknowledged.

The review, published in the journal Pacific Conservation Biology, highlighted the impacts of the world’s “commonest large carnivore” in killing and disturbing native wildlife, particularly shorebirds.

The gasbag researchers emit too much gas and are far worse for the environment than dogs. It would undoubtedly make radical Muslims happy if they banned dogs.

The far-left hates everything that brings us happiness and fun.

