Putin’s Stock Futures Rise Following Biden’s Speech

Watching Biden speak is like watching a little old lady cross an icy street. ~ Monica Crowley, former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury

Vlad Putin’s Stock Futures rose after brain-damaged Joe Biden gave his speech praising himself for insignificant sanctions today. He wouldn’t answer questions after the speech and turned his back on America as usual. Oh, by the way, our stock market went down 700 points as Biden was 1.5 hours late.

Today @POTUS announced sanctions on just 2 banks, one of which — VEB — has been under select restrictions since 2014. In terms of sovereign debt, the US already has certain prohibitions in place since 2019, & expanded in 2021. No oligarchs or Russian officials targeted today. For those who are interested, here is the 2014 action on VEB and the Biden Admin’s own expanded sanctions on sovereign debt, already in place since April 2021. Not much bark today, and very little bite. This will not deter Putin. ~ Marshall Billingslea, former Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing at the Treasury Department

HE TRASHED OUR ENERGY SECTOR AND HE’S FAR FROM DONE

If he wanted to used every tool he has to combat Russia, he would free our energy sector.

Biden shut down local oil pipelines. Made US reliant on foreign gas. Now he’s sanctioning Russia to protect a “democracy” that jails rival politicians and shuts down newspapers that criticize the regime, all of which he has no business involving himself in. Enjoy your gas prices. https://t.co/luoQuOvybz — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 22, 2022

Biden talks about a “plan” to “blunt gas prices.” Why does that plan not include expanding energy production here at home and reversing Biden’s policies undermining American energy? pic.twitter.com/z7RRIEJbHf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 22, 2022

THIS IS A WINNER FOR PUTIN

JUST IN – Russian stock futures rise 6.5% after Biden’s remarks on US sanctions. pic.twitter.com/BFkfUvmyLR — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 22, 2022

A DISASTER FOR US AND UKRAINE

“Yesterday, the world heard clearly the full extent of Vladimir Putin twisted rewrite of history, going back more than a century as he waxed eloquently, noting that, well, I’m not going to go into it…” pic.twitter.com/bGepfKq8F9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 22, 2022

President Biden’s weak sanctions aren’t even half measures—they’re quarter measures. ~Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR)

MORE SANCTIONS IF RUSSIA GOES FURTHER

BIDEN’S SPEECH

Here’s the embarrassing speech by the man who opened our borders to the world — the unvetted millions that include drug dealers, traffickers, and terrorists. However, he doesn’t want Ukraine’s borders breached.

All he is doing is sanctioning two banks, a few Oligarchs, and not much else.

He is pretending Nord Stream 2 won’t go forward.

Happening Now: President Biden provides an update on Russia and Ukraine. https://t.co/V8cJPxz1cM — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 22, 2022

Is anyone else sick of seeing arrogant Joe’s back yet?

Biden waddles away from reporters like it’s an Olympic sport as they yell questions on his Ukraine calamity. ~ Benny Johnson, Political commentator

WADDLES

Biden waddles away from reporters like it’s an Olympic sport as they yell questions on his Ukraine calamity pic.twitter.com/TpHXmqnzzV — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 22, 2022

