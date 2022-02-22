Dem Rep: Impound Trucks of DC Convoy Participants & Sell Them

Without any legal basis, Democrat Ruben Gallego wants to seize the private property of any trucker in the US who participates in the DC convoy and sell them to small trucking companies looking to expand.

So, here we are, with a Democrat admitting to a fascist, communist belief. He wants to steal from political opponents. Stalin would be so proud to have him as a member of the politburo.

The Arizona congressman needs to read the Constitution, especially the Bill of Rights.

Perfect time to impound and give the trucks to small trucking companies looking to expand their business. https://t.co/1pHURh0hbr — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) February 22, 2022

