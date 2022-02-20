Queen Elizabeth Has Covid

Queen Elizabeth, 95-years of age, is celebrating her 70th year on the throne and she has COVID. The Palace announced that she tested positive for COVID and is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms. She expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week, the palace said.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines,” it added.

The Queen confirmed she and her late husband, Prince Philip, had received their first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in January 2021. But the palace has declined to reveal any information about subsequent vaccinations, citing medical privacy.

