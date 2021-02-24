Quick Read! Fun News for Wednesday









NO WARRANTS NEEDED

Speaker Pelosi has ordered the FBI to seize phone records of Republican members of Congress to determine who they were talking to during the protests on January 6th.

No warrants needed! Pelosi runs the show.

BIDEN BUILDS HIS OWN CAGES

In less than one month President Biden has rescinded Trump’s ban on child separation and built new cages for migrant children. They’re luxurious shipping containers with a nice little window with bars.

CALI’S RICH GOT VACCINES MEANT FOR MINORITIES

Vice News reported, “LA’s Rich Somehow Got COVID Vaccines Meant for Minority Communities.”

How could this happen with a Dem president, governor, mayor? I can’t figure it out.

BLOODY FUNNY VIDEO

I’ve no idea who made this wee video, but it’s bloody funny. pic.twitter.com/uUgzczz0Lo — James Melville (@JamesMelville) February 23, 2021

MEDICAID FOR ALL PEOPLE HERE ILLEGALLY

If you get over the border, which is now wide-opened, you can hope to soon get Medicaid. Biden’s HHS nominee wants free healthcare for anyone who pops in from wherever.

Federal taxpayers will get to pay for it.

The tyrannical Californian Becerra is Biden’s candidate for HHS. He wants to dismantle Medicare, knows nothing about healthcare, wants to decriminalize illegal immigration, ruthlessly persecutes pro-lifers, viciously prosecuted the Little Sisters of the Poor, and thinks it’s okay to open up marijuana shops and department stores but not churches.

Then he’s going to make small businesses pay for illegal aliens as shops are about to go out of business over the lockdowns.

Watch:

SPACE FOR RENT

Donald J Trump still rents space in the head of the leftist media.

If you go to the CNN app right now the first 6 top news stories w/ headlines & photos are all about Donald Trump-& many more if you scroll down the top stories. Biden-or Kamala for that matter-are NOT mentioned in ONE headline out of 55 in the top stories on CNN right now. — Chastity🇺🇸 (@GuinnChastity) February 23, 2021

QANON

Some QAnon followers allegedly still think Donald Trump will be inaugurated on March 4th and the National Guard will be ready, according to communistic Salon. It’s absurd if QAnon thinks that. It’s almost impossible to find any QAnon anything, but it appears to be run by anonymous people playing with the gullible, like 4 Chan does.

House Armed Services Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., cited QAnon chatter surrounding March 4 during a hearing this week with defense officials flagged by CNN.

CNN, there’s a reliable fake news source.

Make QAnon irrelevant, stop watching CNN.

TRANSGENDER DOCTOR SAYS HOLD THAT PUBERTY

If you get enough insane or dumb experts to agree, you can stop a child’s puberty. So says a former guy who became a gal and is now Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services. Levine also believes in gender fluidity, and she wants federal taxpayers to pay for drugs, operations, all of it.

Dr. Rachel Levine thinks taking a child about to go through puberty and blocking the process chemically is a good idea.

omGAG! “Rachel” Levine puberty blockers. “To make sure they don’t go through the wrong puberty” https://t.co/mny6CXnX39 — Safari Woman (@SafariWoman) February 24, 2021

LIBERAL AMAZON WANTS TO KILL THE UNION

In an effort to kill the union, Amazon is paying union supporters between $1,000 and $5,000 to leave the company on the condition they agree NEVER to re-join the Amazon workforce in the future.

That is a tad hypocritical.

DUMB THINGS PEOPLE BELIEVE

55% of Liberals and 20% of Conservatives think American cops kill 1,000 or more Unarmed Blacks every year. The actual number in 2019 was 27.

Related