Racist ADL Redefines Racism to Make Only Whites Into Racists

The ADL is a very far-left organization and their new ridiculous definition of ‘racism’ is not a surprise. Here is the full definition according to the ADL: Racism: The marginalization and/or oppression of people of color based on a socially constructed racial hierarchy that privileges white people, Townhall reports.

The dictionary definition is:

The belief that race accounts for differences in human character or ability and that a particular race is superior to others. Discrimination or prejudice based on race. The belief that each race has distinct and intrinsic attributes.

The ADL wants to change the definition to meet their narrative that all whites are supremacists who hold power illicitly, as opposed to holding power due to heritage and by virtue of their numbers in the population. They changed the definition so they can label all whites as racists.

This is their definition of “systemic racism” and their thinking is illogical and twisted by ideology:

Systemic Racism: A combination of systems, institutions, and factors that advantage white people and for people of color, cause widespread harm and disadvantages in access and opportunity. One person or even one group of people did not create systemic racism, rather it: (1) is grounded in the history of our laws and institutions which were created on a foundation of white supremacy;* (2) exists in the institutions and policies that advantage white people and disadvantage people of color; and (3) takes places in interpersonal communication and behavior (e.g., slurs, bullying, offensive language) that maintains and supports systemic inequities and systemic racism.

When Democrat Jim Crow laws were in effect, there was systemic racism. Now they want to make up for past mistakes by inculcating America with systemic racism against whites (CRT).

It’s nuts that a Jewish organization representing people frequently abused over their race would come up with a racist definition of racism. It’s stupid beyond belief.

“racism is prejudice times power” >>> the ADL’s terrible definition pic.twitter.com/zWqOTA736W — SDL (@SocDoneLeft) January 28, 2022

