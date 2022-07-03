Radical Climate Activist Thinks the Justices Are Fascists – Nazis

Whatever the Left says is the opposite of the truth. Take Jamie Margolin on the EPA ruling for example. Margolin’s calling it “a judicial coup” and a “clear descent into fascism”. She said she knows a lot about Nazis.

The Supreme Court put the breaks on the Biden regime’s overreach, and that’s what she thinks is fascism.

The regime had leveled draconian regulations on the fossil fuel industry without going through Congress. Ironically, Margolin also claimed “pro-life people have blood on their hands.”

It’s not the Court that looks like Nazis, but she thinks the opposite is true.

Margolin is a climate justice radical and co-executive director of Zero Hour.

On her Twitter page, she wrote that “the Supreme Court is “pro life” except for the lives of everyone on earth. So many people will die thanks to this ruling. pollution kills millions of people each year. SCOTUS says guns have more rights than our planet and anyone on it with a uterus.”

Margolin wants us disarmed also.

She’s the perfect Biden Democrat.

Activist @Jamie_Margolin on EPA ruling: “This is a judicial coup at this point … a clear descent into fascism … I grew up learning a lot about Nazi Germany and … The important thing to remember is that it can happen here … These pro-life people have blood on their hands.” pic.twitter.com/4ZZzJC31kN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 2, 2022

