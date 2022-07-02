Patriot Front, The Musical?

The Patriot Front is marching again, this time in Boston. They are the token white supremacists we’ve all been searching for. People on the right believe these people are feds – plants. That’s the reference Kyle Becker is making in the tweet below.

There are no bongos as we heard in front of the Justices’ homes. Commies bring bongos. I guess white supremacists bring drums.

Becker said ironically in his article, “Nothing to see here, just dozens of white-masked young men in tan khakis and blue polos marching in near double-time formation with an impeccable drum line. This is art.”

The Front has a website. They’ve never hurt anyone or burned down any buildings, unlike the communist anarchists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

We don’t know who they are and don’t think they’re feds. What do you think? Feds?

The Feds are putting on off-Broadway musicals now. Coming to a town near you: ‘The Patriot Front!’https://t.co/OUEQDTsqLZ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 2, 2022

