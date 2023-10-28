Radical Progressives March for Hamas Killers in Grand Central

On Friday, hundreds of the radical progressives occupied Grand Central station wearing their “Ceasefire Now” T-shirts. They couldn’t care less about the genocidal assault on Israel or Hamas’s threats to America.

The Progressives, who were marching on Wall Street earlier this week, claim that resistance is justified when people are occupied and when Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people.

The reality is that Hamas shot Palestinians in the back as they were trying to leave Gaza. They’ve also blocked roads. They want dead civilians for their propaganda.

Two weeks after the horrific attack on Israel, these people are marching for the killers; they’re Nazis.

Anti-Israel activists burned Stars and Stripes outside City Hall in NYC after thousands of demonstrators marched from Wall Street and accused Biden of ‘genocide’ for supporting Israel. The shameful protest came 2 weeks after the brutal terrorist attack https://t.co/9sfET9YHea — CJ4America2 (@GrammyC4Zone2) October 27, 2023

Israel is using bunker-buster bombs to destroy tunnels and the caves where Hamas hides out. They have to turn off the power to destroy the tunnels.

Machine gun fire along the Israel/Gaza border. pic.twitter.com/OttW0jy26K — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 27, 2023

