Radical Rep Raskin Promises Retaliation for “Unleashing Fascism”

“A nation in which one administration can allow millions of unvetted illegal migrants into the country, but requires that a court vet each deportation decision in an individually adjudicated case will soon lose the values our democratic system was intended to preserve,” Bill Ackman

Radical Rep. Jamie Raskin, son of a communist professor, promises punishments for political opponents for “unleashing authoritarians and fascism.”

Radical leftist Jamie Raskin says his political opposition will face repercussions for unleashing "fascist chaos" should Dems regain power: "When we come back to power — and we will — are not going to look kindly upon people who facilitated authoritarianism in our country."

Ironically, all the authoritarianism and fascism are coming from the Democrats.

NPR said Jamie Raskin is leading the legal strategy against the administration, which is to prevent the administration from deporting illegal alien criminals, clean up voter roles, to restore the immigration system Democrats destroyed, clean up waste and fraud in government (which became far-left Democrat slush funds), and to stop the wars they started.

The tariffs are aimed at reducing a substantial trade deficit, which harms the US economy. He is using tariffs in part to bring US manufacturing back to the United States. President Trump is restoring free speech, another freedom Democrats hate and have tried to destroy.

The Emboldened Rep. Raskin

Jamie Raskin told NPR that “our job on the Democratic side is to try to challenge them to stand with us to uphold the rule of law at a very dangerous moment in American history.”

It is Democrats who put people in solitary confinement for walking into the Capitol on January 6th. Some rioted, but most didn’t, and all were overcharged. Some were left in prison for years without due process. Antifa and BLM, except in rare cases, received a free ride. That is actual fascism.

Where was Donald Trump’s due process with the Soviet-style J6 panel led by Liz Cheney?

Where is the rule of law in our blue cities with criminals on the loose? What about law enforcement for victims of illegal alien crime? Democrats have unleashed hell on us and brought our economy to the brink with interest on a rising debt we soon won’t be able to pay.

Billionaire Bill Ackman nails the absurdity: Biden's open borders invited chaos, yet courts now micromanage deportations. The Alien Enemies Act exists for a reason—removing threats like Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang. Delaying enforcement through endless litigation puts…

Democrats Unleased Hell on Us

The neo-Democrats unleashed millions of unvetted criminals and terrorists on us with open borders. Many are getting services illegally thanks to Democrats in the previous administration twisting the laws.

Executive agencies became propaganda mills and slush funds for the farthest left organizations. Our educational system was transformed into Marxist-based ideological factories from DEI to transgender ideology.

Our economy faces an existential threat of interest and debt, having become a debtor nation.

Mike Lee: “It’s almost like there is a double standard.”

Stephen Miller: “We live in a society where foreign alien terrorists have unlimited free legal representation. But Americans whose communities have been stolen from them are left without recourse. We are rebalancing the scales.”

Essentially what he is now openly admitting.

Nope. When they tell you who they are, believe them.

"Retaliation is good when we do it."

Democrat Congress members already publicly plotting to overthrow the government not for "the people" for themselves. Money and power are everything to Democrats. This is about their cash cows being being shut down. USAID, USIP, Harvard, etc etc..

Where was the due process under previous administrations? No one expected illegal aliens to receive judicial oversight.

Where Is Congress?

Marina Medvin:

“On the issue of US sovereignty, SCOTUS says the government has the power to expel.

“The right of a nation to expel or deport foreigners who have not been naturalized, or taken any steps towards becoming citizens of the country, rests upon the same grounds, and is as absolute and unqualified, as the right to prohibit and prevent their entrance into the country. … The power to exclude aliens, and the power to expel them, rest upon one ground only—upon the inherent and inalienable right of every sovereign and independent nation to determine for itself, and according to its own constitution and laws, what classes of persons shall be permitted to remain within its jurisdiction.” Fong Yue Ting v. United States, 149 U.S. 698, 707-711 (1893).

“On the issue of summary removals, SCOTUS said the government can expel but distinguished this from summary imprisonment as a penalty for illegal entrance.

Congress has not come up with a solution for massive invasions

“No limits can be put by the courts upon the power of Congress to protect, by summary methods, the country from the advent of aliens whose race or habits render them undesirable as citizens, or to expel such if they have already found their way into our land, and unlawfully remain therein. But to declare unlawful residence within the country to be an infamous crime, punishable by deprivation of liberty and property, would be to pass out of the sphere of constitutional legislation, unless provision were made that the fact of guilt should first be established by a judicial trial.” Wong Wing v. United States, 163 U.S. 228, 237-238 (1896).

“Wong Wing is the only SCOTUS case that explicitly addresses the government’s power to deport illegals while also discussing their due process rights, and that was 1896. I don’t think the current bench will overrule it. I think there will be discussions on how much due process is available under this Act that Trump is using.

“The real problem is Congress. Congress didn’t provide the Executive with the requisite tools to deal with the problem of being overrun by illegals.”

How did the democrat party get to the point where these people are their heroes?

