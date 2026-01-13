Radicalizing Americans & the New Normal

M Dowling
20

The 19-year-old who torched the largest synagogue in Mississippi was a normal kid. He used to tweet about baseball and went to church. According to Mississippi Today, Steven Pittman was a “was a multi-year honor roll student and varsity baseball player at St. Joseph Catholic School in Madison.’

He was playing baseball in college, and now he will be going to prison for a very long time.

The suspect, Stephen Spencer Pittman, was turned in by his father, who said his son had laughed as he confessed to the fire that damaged the synagogue, investigators said.

He sent his father text messages and photos from the synagogue before the fire, saying that he was wearing a hoodie and had taken the license plate off his vehicle.

His father pleaded for him to come home, the affidavit said.

His son didn’t listen.

After his arrest, Stephen Pittman confessed again in an interview with local law enforcement officials. He called the place of worship the “synagogue of Satan.”

Nick Fuentes also used the line  – the Synagogue of Satan. He said, The Jewish religion is the church of Satan. He called the United States the Great Satan, the Evil Empire.

I stuck with Candace Owens too long. Don’t make my mistake. If you listen too long, you become desensitized.

Don’t let the online world radicalize you or the children.

The right and the left can be radicalized.

Leftist tactics to radicalize:

Do you think this is true:

It isn’t only jihadists radicalizing people. Adam Kinzinger seems intent on doing it.

Buckley

Then we have the nihilists like Buckley Carlson, brother of Tucker. They reject all religious and moral principles in the belief that life is meaningless. We are not North Korea.

When does hyperbole become manipulation?

Jews are targeted, but it’s not about them; it’s about all of us who resist Marxism.

Know when to cut the bad actors off.

Yascha Mounk [emphasis added]:

Bad actors gain in power and prominence -> polarization increases -> stakes grow -> imperative to own your enemies -> willingness to engage in bad faith arguments to defend your own side -> loss of trust in “independent” institutions and experts -> bad actors gain in power and prominence -> polarization increases -> stakes grow -> imperative to own your enemies -> willingness to engage in bad faith arguments to defend your own side -> loss of trust in “independent” institutions and experts -> bad actors gain in power and prominence -> polarization increases -> stakes grow -> imperative to own your enemies -> willingness to engage in bad faith arguments to defend your own side -> loss of trust in “independent” institutions and experts -> bad actors gain in power and prominence -> polarization increases -> stakes grow -> imperative to own your enemies -> willingness to engage in bad faith arguments to defend your own side -> loss of trust in “independent” institutions and experts -> bad actors gain in power and prominence -> polarization increases -> stakes grow -> imperative to own your enemies -> willingness to engage in bad faith arguments to defend your own side -> loss of trust in “independent” institutions and experts -> bad actors gain in power and prominence -> polarization increases -> stakes grow -> imperative to own your enemies -> willingness to engage in bad faith arguments to defend your own side -> loss of trust in “independent” institutions and experts -> bad actors gain in powe… … …

 

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
8 minutes ago

My apologies for being off topic but the Clintons have refused – again – to testify.

Apparently it is unwritten rule that Democrats are above the law.

0
Reply
M Dowling
Author
M Dowling
3 minutes ago
Reply to  Canadian Friend

Didn’t our guys go to prison for that!

0
Reply
