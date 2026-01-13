Mayor Frey Calls ICE Arrests an Invasion After We Had a Real Invasion

Mayor Frey, who uses hyperbole to manipulate people, is calling ICE an invading army. We can’t let the nonsense coming out of Minnesota become the new normal. If anyone says that former President Biden allowed an invasion, they are pilloried, but ICE arresting criminals is an invasion?

ICE is mostly arresting very dangerous criminals; reportedly, 70% of the arrests are rapist, child rapists, killers, etc., and the other 30% are illegal aliens caught up in the sweeps.

Some democrats are so radicalized that they are fighting to keep criminals in the country. It will have to be dealt with soon.

These are the same people who hyperbolically call the J6 riot another Pearl Harbor or 9/11. They hope that it will become part of the historical record. They are rewriting history in real time.

So far, not very many people are deported, certainly not in relation to the numbers that came into the country. Democrats allowed the invasion of foreigners for votes. Their cynical efforts have seriously harmed the USA. When you have 89% of your imported people on the dole, as with the Somalis in Minneapolis, that is unsustainable.

The ICE activities are normal except that there are more of them because of the millions of Democrats allowed into the country.

ICE needs more agents due to the attacks by the militarized residents.

Democrats took big issue with Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border during the Biden administration. They now say that ICE has invaded Minnesota. https://t.co/2myyu4hsqL — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 13, 2026

The Nullification Crisis

It cannot continue. When an ICE agent reacts to one of these radicals, aiming a car at him, and shoots, the politicians and media lie about it. Let this cautionary tale be a warning.

The Nullification Crisis was a pivotal moment in American history, involving South Carolina’s declaration of the federal Tariffs of 1828 and 1832 as unconstitutional and unenforceable within the state. This confrontation with the federal government was rooted in South Carolina’s opposition to protective tariffs that favored northern manufacturing over southern agriculture.

Andrew Jackson, as President, responded by issuing a proclamation asserting the supremacy of the federal government and warning of the consequences of nullification. The crisis ultimately ended with South Carolina’s repeal of its Ordinance of Nullification and the passage of a Compromise Tariff, which allowed the state to accept the federal government’s tariff policies.

Andrew Jackson said at the time that this was solved, but slavery is next. His reaction at the time was to reinforce the wicked practice, not unusual for the times.

The defiance of the federal government executing laws on the books must be dealt with, especially since no laws were broken.