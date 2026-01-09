Radicals Scream Support for Hamas in Zohran’s NYC

This thoroughly disgusting. This is what Zohran Mamdani supports. It’s evil.

“Say it loud, say it clear, we support Hamas here,” the group could be heard shouting as cops barricaded them across the street from the synagogue.

The red-green alliance is encouraged in New York City. Zohran allows terrorizing Jews with hate. They aren’t in the IDF so don’t claim it’s about Israel.

Protesters in Queens chant, “Say it loud, say it clear, we support Hamas here” https://t.co/tGxtEYTEwv pic.twitter.com/RKxD3uY4Ia — Luke Tress (@luketress) January 9, 2026

There was an opposing group across the street.

Assemblyman Sam Berger (D-Queens) said the anti-Israel mob had to be “sequestered to a residential block, away from the synagogue and two schools they came to harass.”

“I am horrified for the young Jewish families I know who live on that block, huddled with their small children in the late hours of the night as agitators yelled their support for a terrorist organization with a bloody history of murdering Jews,” he said.