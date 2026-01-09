Radicals Scream Support for Hamas in Zohran’s NYC

This thoroughly disgusting. This is what Zohran Mamdani supports. It’s evil.
“Say it loud, say it clear, we support Hamas here,” the group could be heard shouting as cops barricaded them across the street from the synagogue.
The red-green alliance is encouraged in New York City. Zohran allows terrorizing Jews with hate. They aren’t in the IDF so don’t claim it’s about Israel.
Protesters in Queens chant, “Say it loud, say it clear, we support Hamas here” https://t.co/tGxtEYTEwv pic.twitter.com/RKxD3uY4Ia
— Luke Tress (@luketress) January 9, 2026
There was an opposing group across the street.
Assemblyman Sam Berger (D-Queens) said the anti-Israel mob had to be “sequestered to a residential block, away from the synagogue and two schools they came to harass.”
“I am horrified for the young Jewish families I know who live on that block, huddled with their small children in the late hours of the night as agitators yelled their support for a terrorist organization with a bloody history of murdering Jews,” he said.
The demonic left all seem to share the same common viewpoints, as they are all OK with: foreign invaders, Islam, lawlessness, lies, abortion, sodomy, cross-dressing, leftist Democrats, climate change, the welfare state, confiscatory taxation, the Communist Party, open borders, Covid boosters, Trump hatred, God hatred, Jew Hatred, Christian hatred, capitalist hatred, police hatred, stealing taxpayer funds, corruption, crime, violence, rape,… Read more »