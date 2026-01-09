New Footage of the Radical Good Couple

In this new footage, it looks like Renee Good and her wife were so busy taunting ICE that Renee might not have been paying attention when she hit the agent. It’s possible. She also might have done it deliberately. She certainly didn’t care if she hit him. What person in the agent’s position would not have shot? He had no idea what she might do next.

It doesn’t matter what her motive is; she put herself in a dangerous situation, and it was all a big joke to them.

They harassed ICE all day, and they did it to protect criminal illegal aliens who will vote for Democrats.

The two women appear to be very nasty radicals. The group they were involved with, ICE Watch, trains radicals to disobey law enforcement. They need to watch the Eddie Murphy video before they go down this path. Their behavior is not a joke.

Other videos revealed she had been in the roadway blocking traffic for at least three minutes.

In this video, you clearly hear the officer tell the woman to “get out of the f—ing vehicle multiple times.” She ignored his order, probably tried to run over another agent as she made her getaway, and paid the price with her life. Agents don’t have to allow protesters to run them over.