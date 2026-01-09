New Footage of the Radical Good Couple

In this new footage, it looks like Renee Good and her wife were so busy taunting ICE that Renee might not have been paying attention when she hit the agent. It’s possible. She also might have done it deliberately. She certainly didn’t care if she hit him. What person in the agent’s position would not have shot? He had no idea what she might do next.
It doesn’t matter what her motive is; she put herself in a dangerous situation, and it was all a big joke to them.
They harassed ICE all day, and they did it to protect criminal illegal aliens who will vote for Democrats.
The two women appear to be very nasty radicals. The group they were involved with, ICE Watch, trains radicals to disobey law enforcement. They need to watch the Eddie Murphy video before they go down this path. Their behavior is not a joke.
Other videos revealed she had been in the roadway blocking traffic for at least three minutes.
In this video, you clearly hear the officer tell the woman to “get out of the f—ing vehicle multiple times.” She ignored his order, probably tried to run over another agent as she made her getaway, and paid the price with her life. Agents don’t have to allow protesters to run them over.
BREAKING: Alpha News has obtained cellphone footage showing perspective of federal agent at center of ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/p2wks0zew0
That is a good angle. The agent got a good jolt and fired in a defensive reaction.
Look how these people are trained into taunting the agents into reckless action, but they were not successful. Instead, they were reckless.
She definitely saw the agent right in front of her, she definitely decided to hit him with her car. That new video you posted removes all doubt in my mind. She is not looking away so no one can say she did not see him. She looks at him and then puts the pedal to the metal. Maybe she did… Read more »
She was in such a hurry to taunt the agent with her car that she did not let her friend grabbing the door get in.
It’s good footage and good reporting. We need more of this. I have also noticed that there may be another story – within the story. Didn’t one of the radical lesbians state that they “have a 6 year-old” or a “6th-grader” in school or something? Is this proper parenting? Should radical people, obsessed with confronting law enforcement be allowed to… Read more »
The lesbian had her dog with her? I hope the innocent dog didn’t get hurt.