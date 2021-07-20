Rally outside DC prison where ‘1-6 political prisoners’ are held

A rally by Look Ahead America dot org was organized in front of the prison where the Capitol rioters/paraders are being held.
The protesters believe the imprisoned are political prisoners. However, some did riot and not all were innocent.
Most did nothing except parade around and shouldn’t be held as if they were terrorists. They were denied bail, and have not received due process.
They ARE political prisoners. The prosecutors got a guilty plea for a felony from one them, likely after threatening him with more charges if he demanded a trial. The Capitol Police has established “Field Offices” in several states to track others down and imprison them also. It’s Biden’s and the Democrat Party’s way of prolonging the narrative against Trump and his supporters. This partisan circus may drag out until 2025.
Don’t forget the counter revolutionaries.
Remember the Franklin quote about we all hang together.
Your skin is your uniform and this is WAR.
No mercy, no quarter, no sympathy, none expected.