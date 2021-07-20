Jeff Bezos is ready to launch in Blue Origin at 9, Live Now

















Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, is set to blast off to space this Tuesday morning on his company Blue Origin’s first commercial flight.

The Amazon founder, 57, is expected to launch in his New Shepard rocket around 9 a.m. ET from West Texas on the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Bezos, who paired his spacesuit with a cowboy hat, rang a ceremonial bell before climbing into the capsule, followed by his 53-year-old younger brother, Mark Bezos, whom he invited on the trip.

Watch:

