Rand Paul Staffer Stabbed in DC

One of Sen. Rand Paul’s staffers was stabbed over the weekend in Washington, DC. It was on the same street where another staffer was attacked last month.

The unidentified male staffer suffered “life-threatening injuries” in Saturday’s attack. It led to the arrest of 42-year-old suspect Glynn Neal, according to DC police.

“This past weekend, a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C.,” Paul (R-Ky.) wrote in a statement provided to The Post by his office.

“I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions. We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time, we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery,” the Kentucky Republican added.

JUST IN – Staffer for U.S. Senator Rand Paul was stabbed multiple times with a knife “in broad daylight” in Washington DC. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 27, 2023

The suspect, a black man, was released from prison the day before. He served 12 years for felonies, including kidnapping and pimping. He has a long rap sheet.

Police say that Neal has been charged with assault with intent to kill and that he used a knife to carry out the savage attack, which took place at about 5:17 p.m.

NEW: Suspect (Glynn NEAL) who stabbed US Senate Staffer on DC’s H Street in unprovoked attack Saturday (3/25) was released from Federal Prison the DAY BEFORE — served 12 years for violent crimes including kidnapping/pimping etc. @charlesallen @MayorBowser @DCPoliceUnion… pic.twitter.com/XeOCBy3SsB — Virginians 4 Safe Communities (@VA4SafeComm) March 27, 2023

