According to Rumor, the Petrodollar Is Finished

Rumor has it the petrodollar is finished. Weaponizing the SWIFT system for sanctions that didn’t work is leading to the dollar’s demise. By brokering a peace deal between Saudi and Iran, China paved the way for both to join BRICS+ and to end the petrodollar.

We pushed Russia into China’s waiting arms. That set it all in motion.

The multipolar order is advancing at a rapid pace. The US is losing, and the USD as a reserve currency is failing.

Rumor has it that the BRICS nations want off the dollar system and plan to do so in August. They have their own version of the SWIFT system, and they will run every currency but the dollar. Mexico and Saudi Arabia want to join BRICS.

The US is saddled with debt and won’t be able to pay its bills.

The US is finished. The real war BRICS vs the west …., pic.twitter.com/Xz7S8srtEU — @voice_watchman (@voice_watchman) March 4, 2023

It’s happening quickly.

BRICS countries have officially overtaken G7 in share of world PPP GDP; Mexico officialy applies to join BRICS+ alliance. Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) now contribute 31.5% of global GDP, with further projected growth. Meanwhile Canada, France, Germany,… pic.twitter.com/RzgzcMNtPT — 🌋🌋 Deep₿lueCrypto 🌋🌋 (@DeepBlueCrypto) March 23, 2023

