According to Rumor, the Petrodollar Is Finished

By
M Dowling
-
1
13

Rumor has it the petrodollar is finished. Weaponizing the SWIFT system for sanctions that didn’t work is leading to the dollar’s demise. By brokering a peace deal between Saudi and Iran, China paved the way for both to join BRICS+ and to end the petrodollar.

We pushed Russia into China’s waiting arms. That set it all in motion.

The multipolar order is advancing at a rapid pace. The US is losing, and the USD as a reserve currency is failing.

Rumor has it that the BRICS nations want off the dollar system and plan to do so in August. They have their own version of the SWIFT system, and they will run every currency but the dollar. Mexico and Saudi Arabia want to join BRICS.

The US is saddled with debt and won’t be able to pay its bills.

It’s happening quickly.


John Vieira
John Vieira
7 minutes ago

joe’s handlers must be very pleased…he has proceeded, unopposed, to ‘defrock’ the USA.

2
Reply
