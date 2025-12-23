Rapper Nicki Minaj at AmFest Sticking Up for Freedom

By
M Dowling
-
0
3

Nicki Minaj infuriated the left for having a different political view from the left. Some left-wing influencers are saying some awful, racist things. One said they’d rather see Nicki twerking. She stood up for Christianity, freedom, and independent thought. She respects President Donald Trump and his Vice President, JD Vance.

I wasn’t expecting this:

When she states a fact, she gets this nasty comment:

Great stuff from Nicki Minaj.

She doesn’t want to get pushed around anymore.

I love that she cares about the Christians in Nigeria. They are ignored by our media.

