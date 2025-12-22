Bari Weiss Pulls the 60 Minutes “Migrants to Prison” Story

CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss issued a last-minute order to yank a 60 Minutes exposé on Donald Trump’s decision to partner with El Salvador on deporting criminal illegals. She cited the need for more reporting and better balance. The usual angry people screamed about losing their editorial independence.

Sharyn Alfonsi, a “60 Minutes” correspondent, criticized the network’s decision to remove her reporting from Sunday’s edition of the show. She called it political. It was a segment on illegal aliens sent to CECOT, a prison in El Salvador.

Actually, Bari Weiss is forcing actual journalism on them.

Weiss issued a statement alerting Alfonsi to the fact that she decides what gets aired.

Ms. Weiss first saw the segment on Thursday and raised numerous concerns to “60 Minutes” producers about Ms. Alfonsi’s segment on Friday and Saturday. She asked for balanced reporting.

She wanted both sides represented. Weiss suggested interviewing Stephen Miller. The reporters said the White House officials refused to be interviewed, and Weiss told them to try harder.

Ms. Weiss also questioned the use of the term “migrants” to describe the Venezuelan men who were deported, noting that they were in the United States illegally, two of the people said.

Every single person sent to El Salvador was in the country illegally. Allegedly, only half were criminals, which is likely not even accurate.

60 Minutes is describing them all as migrants. What a surprise that the White House didn’t want to be involved when they are calling all the illegal aliens “migrants.”

The angry left is hysterical as usual, complaining about the “kill switch” Bari Weiss employed, but it was a great idea for the right reasons.