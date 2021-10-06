Rashida Tlaib caught telling the truth about masks

















Rep. Rashida Tlaib told the truth within earshot of someone with a camera. She admitted she only wears the mask for the cameras.

“I’m just wearing it because I’ve got a Republican tracker here,” said Rashida who forgot to also stop talking.

And you thought it was about our health. How silly of you.

It’s not as if we don’t know the mask thingy is a fraud perpetrated by Speaker Pelosi.

People like Rashida have the Democrat domestic terrorists all wound up. The Fauci followers are convinced the hysteria is needed.

Caught on Video: @RashidaTlaib Admits She Only Wears Mask for Cameras “I’m just wearing it because I’ve got a Republican tracker here” Via @CAndersonMOhttps://t.co/AXLSdZB7SE pic.twitter.com/OlktNkZjzM — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 6, 2021

Look at this insanity. The man has to beg the tyrants to let him stay on the plane and gets kicked off anyway.

I just don’t know how much longer ordinary people will put up with this crap. He begs them to allow him to stay on board after his mask was seen below his nose and they removed him from the flight. Just because they like the power. pic.twitter.com/vp9EsWEd1T — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) October 6, 2021

Wear your mask!

Wear your mask 😷😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rF4mMAbcyS — yusuf mohamud (@ymohamud50) October 6, 2021

