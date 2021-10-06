Rashida Tlaib caught telling the truth about masks

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Rep. Rashida Tlaib told the truth within earshot of someone with a camera. She admitted she only wears the mask for the cameras.

“I’m just wearing it because I’ve got a Republican tracker here,” said Rashida who forgot to also stop talking.

And you thought it was about our health. How silly of you.

It’s not as if we don’t know the mask thingy is a fraud perpetrated by Speaker Pelosi.

People like Rashida have the Democrat domestic terrorists all wound up. The Fauci followers are convinced the hysteria is needed.

Look at this insanity. The man has to beg the tyrants to let him stay on the plane and gets kicked off anyway.

Wear your mask!


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply