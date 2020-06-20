Reactions to CNN’s new wall outside Atlanta headquarters

CNN headquarters in Atlanta incurred significant damage last week when the ‘mostly peaceful protesters’ destroyed the sign, front windows, broke into the lobby, and damaged it. They’re expecting more violence as the ‘mostly peaceful protesters’ gather in large mobs at the Capitol and hold cookouts at the scene of the Rayshard Brooks shooting.

This is how things looked during the riots, I mean protests:

Glass getting broken outside the main entrance to CNN’s Atlanta headquarters; protesters cheer pic.twitter.com/EToiEj5Pom — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

WALLS DON’T WORK

The far-left network knows walls don’t work.

In January of 2017, their official Twitter account read, “‘BUILD BRIDGES NOT WALLS’: Protests around the world during President Trump’s #inauguration.”

Two years later, they wrote, “In the same way, the wall may be becoming a ‘clash of absolutes’ that crystallizes the key 21st-century cultural divide over the nation’s growing ethnic and racial diversity.”

We all remember Jim Acosta standing by a wall and saying the wall wasn’t working. Meanwhile, it obviously was since no one was getting through, but they were getting through a few miles away, where there was no wall. Then Acosta did it a second time, stood by another wall they weren’t getting through.

CNN ranted regularly against a border wall.

As things heat up in Atlanta over the shooting of Rayshard Brooks, CNN must sense trouble is coming and they built a barrier to protect themselves from the mobs.

REACTIONS: CNN SHOULD BUILD A BRIDGE, NOT A WALL

CNN has put up a fence outside its HQ after the building was attacked during the riots in Atlanta a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/Mdabg9qmiM — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 19, 2020

BUT WALLS DON’T WORK

They’re racist.

I thought CNN said walls were racist? https://t.co/zZXMfV0BmN — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 19, 2020

Protective barriers don’t work:

I don’t get it, why would a protective barrier help? https://t.co/nSQkmzTaJi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 19, 2020

Nothing like a display of the Capitalism and Privilege they so “abhor” and since the majority of “protestors” are overwhelmingly of color, perhaps some RACISM as well? @CNN — 👉DIVERGENT👈 (@Necromancer54) June 19, 2020

CNN keeps reporters locked in cages pic.twitter.com/poXRNEpUMS — Judgmental Shoelace 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇭🇰 🇹🇼 (@DocKilmer) June 19, 2020

Why would @CNN need walls against a peaceful protest? — David W (@sicarium23) June 19, 2020