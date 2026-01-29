Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Really Good Ad: Budweiser's "I Can Change" Commercial

M Dowling
Budweiser goes with the best unwoke commercial ever. They have everything in this ad: a tiny bird who needs the Clydesdale to rescue it, an eagle, Lynyrd Skynyrd singing “I can change,” old white men, and no men dressed as women.

This is their Super Bowl ad, but unfortunately, the Super Bowl is being boycotted because of Big Bunny, the Trump-hating, ICE-despising, won’t-sing-in-English Bunny.

Whoever put this commercial together deserves a raise, but it might not work anyway. Great commercial though.

So, what do you think? Can they come back?

Harlock
28 seconds ago

I don’t want them back. Anheuser-Busch is as woke as they get, they just want to survive, and saw the result of pushing too far before.

