Really Good Ad: Budweiser’s “I Can Change” Commercial

Budweiser goes with the best unwoke commercial ever. They have everything in this ad: a tiny bird who needs the Clydesdale to rescue it, an eagle, Lynyrd Skynyrd singing “I can change,” old white men, and no men dressed as women.

This is their Super Bowl ad, but unfortunately, the Super Bowl is being boycotted because of Big Bunny, the Trump-hating, ICE-despising, won’t-sing-in-English Bunny.

Whoever put this commercial together deserves a raise, but it might not work anyway. Great commercial though.

So, what do you think? Can they come back?

