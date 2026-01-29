Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Tiny Children Exposed to Woke Indoctrination

Why do we have to normalize unusual family arrangements and make them more desirable than normal ones? At what point does it become sexual or transgender indoctrination?

The programming example below also affects religions. Woke seeks to replace religion.

Elon Musk warns parents:

They are trying to feed woke poison to your children without you knowing it.

Who would guess that simple cartoons like Peppa Pig were being used for indoctrination? You couldn’t even spot it unless you were watching closely.

The indoctrination is everywhere and in every form. Don’t wait until it’s too late.

They are coming for your kids’ innocence. Wake up and check what they are consuming.

Is he right?

This is the first step to the more extreme aspects of the LGBTQ+ ideology, such as the transgender mutilation of children. Transgender people used to be people with gender dysphoria or transvestites. They still are.

For years, they have tried to make pedophilia acceptable.

