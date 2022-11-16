Red Alert! Klaus Schwab at the G20, “We Must Restructure the World”

Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab were at the G20 Summit with world leaders. They shouldn’t be at the G20 unless we want Marvel comic villains Klaus Schwab and his corrupt buddy Bill Gates to run governments. They are being treated as equals to leaders of sovereign nations. This is out of hand.

This should serve as a red alert. They’re moving up and on with their insane vision for transforming the world into a nightmarish feudal system.

You’ll own nothing and be happy.

At the G20, Schwab confirmed the goal of the WEF is The Great Reset.

“What we have to confront is a deep systemic and structural restructuring of our world,” Schwab, son of a Nazi sympathizer, said.

“This will take some time, and the world will look differently after we have gone through this transition process,” Schwab added. I don’t remember voting for him, do you?

A MADMAN

Madman Schwab has decided we must restructure our world. We must transition into a polar, fragmented world. Unelected oligarchs in the World Economic Forum are taking away our freedom and our choices and those of your children.

His vision is stakeholder capitalism – feudalism. Schwab predictions mysteriously come true. Pandemics, food shortages, and supply chain problems – all figure in his predictions.

Here he is giving instructions to elected leaders:

