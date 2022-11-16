CCP President Xi Publicly Scolds Trudeau

On the sidelines of a G20 meeting, President Xi publicly dressed down Pierre Trudeau at the G20 after he leaked their conversation from the day before. Trudeau had told his media that he’d raised political interference with Xi.

The interaction happened during the closing session of the G20 in Bali, Indonesia. The video was recorded by a TV pool camera traveling as part of a media delegation following the prime minister.

President Xi was irritated. Everything discussed yesterday “has been leaked to the paper(s), that’s not appropriate,” and “that’s not the way the conversation was conducted.”

“In Canada, We believe in free and open and frank dialogue, and that is what we will continue to have,” Trudeau says. “We will continue to look to work constructively together, but there will be things we will disagree on.”

“If there is sincerity, we would communicate well with mutual respect. Otherwise, the consequence is hard to say,” Xi said.

Trudeau had pulled Xi aside at Tuesday’s opening session of the G20 for about 10 minutes. They allegedly discussed climate change, North Korea’s missile launches, human rights, China’s interference in Canada, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were brought up.

BREAKING: Chairman Xi dresses down Justin Trudeau like a junior employee for leaking their private conversation to the media. Trudeau can barely walk after pic.twitter.com/QlRtbiBSIg — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 16, 2022

