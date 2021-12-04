Red Francis: “No Walls in the Catholic Church,” Migrants Present “Multicolored” People

















Red Francis, the Pope who usurped Pope Benedict, said the Catholic Church doesn’t have walls while giving a speech to priests in Cyprus.

He said about the church, “that is, universal, an open space in which all are welcomed and reached by the mercy of God and the invitation to love.”

The pope then credited mass immigration for giving the Church a “multicolored” visage.

The Latin Church “has seen the enthusiasm of faith grow together with its children and today, thanks to the presence of so many migrant brothers and sisters, it presents itself as a ‘multicolored’ people, a real meeting place between different ethnic groups and cultures,” he said.

Pope Francis is obsessed with race and open borders. Yet, he has walls around The Vatican and it’s heavily guarded. So, perhaps the rule doesn’t apply to him.

Someone has to explain to me what difference skin color makes. Is there anything less important?

I am Catholic and love my religion, but that doesn’t mean I have to listen to the Pope or refrain from criticizing him. Pope Francis is dangerous in his naïveté and ridiculous priorities.

THE GOOGLE TRANSLATION

I am happy to be among you. I wish to express my gratitude to Cardinal Béchara Boutros Raï for the words he addressed to me and greet Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa with affection. Thanks to all of you, for your ministry and your service; in particular to you, sisters, for the educational work that you carry out in the school, so frequented by the island’s children, a meeting place, a place for dialogue, learning the art of building bridges. Thanks! Thank you all for your closeness to people, especially in social and work contexts where it is more difficult.

I share my joy of visiting this land, walking as a pilgrim in the footsteps of the great Apostle Barnabas, son of this people, disciple in love with Jesus, intrepid herald of the Gospel who, passing among the nascent Christian communities, saw the grace of God at work and he rejoiced “and exhorted everyone to remain faithful to the Lord with a steadfast heart” (Acts 11:23). And I come with the same desire: to see the grace of God at work in your Church and in your land, to rejoice with you for the wonders that the Lord works and to exhort you to persevere always, without getting tired, without ever getting discouraged. God is greater! God is greater than our contradictions. Come on!

I look at you and see the richness of your diversity. It’s true, a nice “fruit salad”! All different. I greet the Maronite Church, which over the centuries has landed on the island on several occasions and, often going through many trials, has persevered in the faith. When I think of Lebanon, I feel so much concerned about the crisis it is facing and I feel the suffering of a people tired and tried by violence and pain. I bring in my prayer the desire for peace that rises from the heart of that country. I thank you for what you are doing in the Church, for Cyprus. Cedars of Lebanon are mentioned many times in Scripture as models of beauty and grandeur. But even a great cedar starts from the roots and slowly sprouts. You are these roots, transplanted to Cyprus to spread the fragrance and beauty of the Gospel. Thanks!

I also greet the Latin Church, present here for millennia, which over time has seen the enthusiasm of faith grow together with its children and which today, thanks to the presence of so many migrant brothers and sisters, presents itself as a “multicolored” people. , a real meeting place between different ethnic groups and cultures. This face of the Church reflects the role of Cyprus in the European continent: a land of golden fields, an island caressed by the waves of the sea, but above all a history that is intertwined with peoples and a mosaic of encounters. So is the Church: catholic, that is, universal, an open space in which all are welcomed and reached by God’s mercy and the invitation to love.

There are and there are no walls in the Catholic Church. And this, let’s not forget! None of us have been called here to proselytize as preachers, ever. Proselytism is sterile, it does not give life. All of us have been called by the mercy of God, who never tires of calling, never tires of being near, never tires of forgiving. Where are the roots of our Christian vocation? In God’s mercy. We must never forget that. The Lord does not disappoint; his mercy does not disappoint. Always waiting for us.

There are and there are no walls in the Catholic Church, please! It is a common home, it is the place of relationships, it is the coexistence of diversity: that rite, that other rite …; one thinks it that way, that nun saw it that way, the other saw it that way … The diversity of all and, in that diversity, the richness of unity. And who makes unity? The Holy Spirit. And who makes the diversity? The Holy Spirit. Who can understand understand. He is the author of diversity and he is the author of harmony. Saint Basil used to say it: “Ipse harmonia est”. He is the One who makes the diversity of gifts and the harmonious unity of the Church.

