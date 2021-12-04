Another J6 Parader Given Radical Leftist Lawyer Who Deprograms

















Brandon Prenzlin, 26, faces four federal misdemeanor charges, including entering the Capitol without permission and disorderly conduct. He wasn’t disorderly insofar as we can tell. The prosecutor probably made that one up.

Those are petty crimes, magnified to the greatest degree possible. Shouldn’t FreedomWorks have stood by him, not to approve of what he did, but at least to help him now? They cut him loose immediately.

Brandon Prenzlin was present in the Capitol for less than four minutes on Jan. 6, according to an affidavit from FBI Special Agent Clarke Burns used to get a warrant for the conservative activist’s arrest.

He was turned in by an unnamed confidential source.

Court records show Prenzlin was arrested the end of September in Arlington, Va. Prenzlin seems to have spent the weekend in law enforcement custody before appearing by video the following Monday afternoon before Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui. Prosecutors did not seek Prenzlin’s detention and he was released on personal recognizance.

FreedomWorks, formed in 2004 by a merger of other conservative/libertarian groups, was closely associated at its founding with Rep. Dick Armey (R-Texas) and enjoyed funding from businesspeople Charles and David Koch. Armey left the group in an acrimonious split in 2012.

His lawyer is a lunatic leftist who forces the captured paraders to confess to having white privilege.

As Julie Kelly says, “The entire January 6 investigation is an attempt to prosecute people based on their beliefs. Those who purge their views and admit their wrongthink will be given mercy. Those who don’t will pay dearly.”

My God, his court-appointed lawyer is a leftwing radical whack job trying to reprogram her clients and force them to acknowledge their “white privilege.” This is why we need more private criminal defense attorneyshttps://t.co/t0pO9SSyEL — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) December 3, 2021

