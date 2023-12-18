Red Hat Honors the DEI Ten Commandments for Whitey Only

IBM subsidiary Red Hat religiously adheres to the principles of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion). DEI has long been accused of having a religious aspect to it. If nothing else, DEI is illegal. Red Hat even has Ten Commandments, established in 2020 in their Allyship program.

An insider at IBM gave shocking Red Hat material to James O’Keefe, including a Ten Commandments document and a video.

“Your Allyship commitment accepts these fundamental truths,” the document reads, listing ten commandments that employees must adhere to.

If they don’t follow the commandments, we have to take former CEO Paul Cormier, who’s currently the chairman at his word – those employees will no longer be working at Red Hat:

“Without an exception for privacy, I could name multiple leaders over the last year plus that were held accountable to the point that they’re no longer here at Red Hat because they weren’t willing to live up to the standards we set in this space.”

Look at the Ten Commandments.

ALLYSHIP COMMANDMENTS

Openly acknowledges PRIVILEGE and SYSTEMIC racism exist in trauma Never questions the REALITY of our BLACK friends and colleagues Rejects the idea that race is political Accepts that WHITE people are responsible for dismantling racism Only WHITE people are racist Knows the BLACK community owes us nothing in this work Requires acknowledgment and repair of inevitable MISTAKES Is never rooted in WHITE SAVIORISM Sees the black community as a group of individuals and not a MONOLITH Does NOT seek recognition or praise for a job well done

“One of the biggest complaints about DEI is it borders on a new religion. Now, it’s hard to deny There’s an underlying religious aspect of DEI when it’s literally called the Ten Commandments,” O’Keefe said. “This story has hit an unprecedented nerve inside of corporate America with hundreds, perhaps even thousands of DM’s to OMG. Within companies, all over the place, saying they’ve experienced crazy stuff like this.”

This document was circulated internally a few years ago, and it clearly equates DEI with a religion, claiming only white people can be racist. Hiring, firing, or stripping promotions based on racist quotas is the definition of racism. It happens to be illegal. The IBM CEO should be fired immediately. Elon Musk responded, saying,” This is messed up.”

DEI is evil, Un-American, racist, and must go.

If these radical leftists want to start a race war, this is a good way to do it.

The only commandments I recognize are these, given to us by GOD.

