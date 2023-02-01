RedStates This Is Why We Have All That Crime

#RedStates is trending on Twitter because the FBI put up the ten most dangerous states, and nine of them are red-leaning. What they forget to mention is that the danger comes from the blue cities and it affects the numbers for the entire state. They want you to believe people in #redstates are poor, dumb, and criminal, but blues are most wonderful.

The blue cities make some areas in #RedStates dangerous.

The FBI Released it’s “Most Dangerous States List” and it’s not what Republicans want us to believe. They’re mostly Red states. Top 10… pic.twitter.com/Xspn1fwKJY — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) January 22, 2023

#RedStates, Playing With Statistics

However, you can make statistics do anything you want, but one thing is certain, the blue cities are dangerous and getting more dangerous because of democratic soft-on-crime policies, love of criminals, and hatred of the police. Their policies on open borders add to the problem.

According to CBS ‘News‘ in 2020, the ten most dangerous cities are not representative of #RedStates:

Detroit, Michigan

St. Louis, Missouri

Memphis, Tennessee

Baltimore, Maryland

Springfield, Missouri

Little Rock, Arkansas

Cleveland, Ohio

Stockton, California

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

If you go to the CBS News page, you’ll get the 50 most dangerous cities in 2020. What they have in common is they are in mostly Democrat cities, and coddled Democrat criminals are committing most of the crimes.

Forbes lists 15 Most Dangerous Cities in the US for 2022 [Again, not representative of #RedStates]:

St. Louis, Missouri Mobile, Alabama Birmingham, Alabama Baltimore, Maryland Memphis, Tennessee Detroit, Michigan Cleveland, Ohio New Orleans, Louisiana Shreveport, Louisiana Baton Rouge, Louisiana Little Rock, Arkansas Oakland, California Milwaukee, Wisconsin Kansas City, Missouri Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Democrats, baby, and they are NOT white supremacists.

If you go to the World Atlas, the 7th most dangerous city in the world is St. Louis, Missouri, a Democrat city. Number one is Tijuana, Mexico where we get so many of our illegal aliens. Seven are from Mexico where we get most of our illegal aliens and one is in Brazil, where we now get a lot of illegal aliens. When these aliens come in, they sometimes bring communism, drugs, sex trafficking, and other bad ideas. Oh, and they vote Democrat because of all the freebies and soft-on-crime policies.

And, surprise, illegal aliens commit a lot of crimes.

As LBJ once said, if everyone doesn’t vote Democratic, he’ll import them. That’s what Democrats are doing. And then they cover it up with posts like the one on top.

