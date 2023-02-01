Left-Wingers Demand Unvaccinated Beg for Forgiveness

Today, in his newsletter, Dr. Panda pointed to an obscure, very obscure Twitter page called igfy, which also has an Internet site – igfy.com. It has 406,000 plus hits on a post that states: “The unvaccinated must take responsibility—and ask us for our forgiveness.” They might forgive us for not warning them that the COVID vaccine could kill them, but only if we apologize.

It’s not a satire site.

The Twitter feed caters to the trans community and anti-white racism. They’re on substack.

It doesn’t even register on Internet ranking sites, but with all those hits, they certainly have a large following.

The article claims the vaccinated were the “well-intending citizens” who “did the right thing.” The unvaccinated “stood by” and let the “well-intending citizens” inject themselves, dose after dose, with rushed mRNA vaccines while saying “nothing at all.”

“Our blood is now on their hands,” they state most illogically.

The article urges the unvaccinated to “take responsibility for their actions,” calling for each other to come together and solve their self-inflicted crisis.

“While well intending citizens lined up, did the right thing, and received their COVID19 vaccinations — now seeming to do more harm than good — their unvaccinated friends stood by and let them do it. Some of them said too little. Some said nothing at all.

“Even though they knew what we didn’t.”

The article concludes that we must ask for forgiveness from the unvaccinated since we [the censored] didn’t alert them to the dangers. If we apologize, they might forgive us.

That takes chutzpah or sheer stupidity. People today love to play the victim and blame everyone but themselves. Maybe they are being sarcastic. Who knows.

We had no more knowledge than they did. They sound nuts, and they vote.

They should have done their own research. I apologize for nothing.

