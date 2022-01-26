Remake of Snow White & the 7 Short Guys Looks Like a Future Flop

Sooooooo you work at Disney and are sitting around a great big long table with lots of other big shot high rollers and someone says let’s redo “Snow White.”

Do you just clam up and wait for the train wreck you know that is coming or do you say something like, “In this Woke culture of today we’ll get killed.”

Culture consultants and a short actor will improve the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Snow White won’t be snow white, she’ll be Latina.

They appear to be taking the dwarfs out too.

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” a Disney spokesperson told The Post. “We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

Short actor Peter Dinklage called out the “progressive” live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.”

That’s all it took for Disney to decide to make it WOKE Snow White.

The “Game of Thrones” star, 52, appeared on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast on Monday where he slammed the new film, calling the use of dwarves “f – – king backwards.”

It it’s going to be full-blown WOKE, it’s doubtful they’ll be a prince and a First Kiss, but we’ll see.

It’s years from coming to the big screen. They’re going to spend years on this.

