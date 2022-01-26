Biden Sinks Below 40% in Another Poll and on Almost Every Issue

Biden sunk below 40% job approval in yet another poll this week. It’s a dangerous place for the Democrats, but they can always cheat in the elections. The media is also in trouble according to one poll.

BIDEN’S A FLOP

A Harvard/Harris poll has Biden’s approval at 39 percent. It’s still higher than it should be given his performance.

Biden didn’t reach a plurality on any issue. His best number was on COV where he scored 44/50.

His worst was inflation at 31/61. Afghanistan landed at 30/58 which means 30% of the people were really happy about what he did to the country and the Americans he left behind.

Even though he didn’t create one job, he got 41/51 on stimulating jobs. On government administration, he reached 40/53.

Are people not paying attention? He is so much worse than that.

The breakdown by gender eliminates gender gaps: men (41/55) and women (38/52).

Chuck Todd noted that 71% believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.

THE MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

The activist media isn’t too popular either.

A Rasmussen poll has 58% of the voters agreeing that the media is the enemy of the people.

Voters overwhelmingly believe “fake news” is a problem, and a majority agree with former President Donald Trump that the media have become “the enemy of the people.”

A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports finds that 58% of Likely U.S. Voters at least somewhat agree that the media are “truly the enemy of the people,” including 34% who Strongly Agree. Thirty-six percent (36%) don’t agree, including 23% who Strongly Disagree. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

