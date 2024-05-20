Rep. Bowman Wants Anti-White, Anti-American DEI in Schools

Congressman Jamaal Bowman, who is a hardcore leftist, wants DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) put into states and school districts across the country. He said that by doing  DEI, they will have a “culturally responsive curriculum that’s rooted in BIPOC (Black and indigenous people of color) history.”

DEI is anti-American and anti-white.

Bowman said, “But it also means recruiting diverse teachers to the Commission, which is a priority of mine.”

He blathered about how important it is to have black teachers. The truth is he’s a racist. A good teacher has nothing to do with race. I worked in education for 33 years, and I know that’s true.

When he’s not pulling false alarms, he’s planning for 13% of the population to rule over the other 87%.


