434,800 Anonymous People Flown in Under Biden’s Illegal Rule, It Is an Insurrection

They are closing in on half a million illegal aliens, not migrants, flown in at US expense with no legitimate vetting. They arrange their illegal entrance as they would if planning a vacation trip. These are in addition to the 12 million he allowed in over the border, and it doesn’t count the millions who sneak in.

We know he’s poured most of them into Florida. Polling shows more than 88% will vote for Democrats.

The people coming are from terrible places where most of the people hate us. What could go wrong?

NEW: Per new CBP data through April, at least 434,800 migrants have flown directly into the US and have been paroled into the country via the Biden administration’s controversial CHNV mass parole program. This includes: 184,600 Haitians

101,200 Venezuelans

91,100 Cubans

75,700… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 16, 2024

Todd Bensman is beating the drums, but the media completely ignores him and the information he shares.

Thousands of single military-age men and some women are pouring in from China. They are unfriendly, speak in Chinese in front of you although they know English, and they won’t bother with Americans. They’re not here for a better life.

TODD BENSMAN: “China knows … this administration tolerates mass illegal entry and asylum fraud. But the administration seems equally accommodating to a direct national security threat this human flow poses — China’s relentless economic and political espionage campaigns.” https://t.co/LwEEj0saOj pic.twitter.com/EnEUmBomHf — Kim “filterless” Wexler MA JD (@KimWexlerMAJD) May 18, 2024

Stephen Miller addressed it on Life, Liberty, and Levin. This is a partial clip. I don’t have the second clip where Miller says, make no mistake, they will bring Gazans in and will concentrate them into the mid-west. He will turn the mid-west into the Middle East. It is pure malice and hatred of America.

Their neighboring states won’t take refugees from that region, yet Biden will. They are dangerously radicalized.

The Left are pushing anti-American policies to balkanize our society. In addition, they give them freebies. They will also hook newcomers onto welfare and build their big government with a one-party state.

The Democrat party is an autocracy. It’s an insurrection.

