Rep. Comer Found New Biden Family Accounts Linked to China

Rep. James Comer, who is conducting the investigation into Joe Biden and his family, updated Maria Bartiromo on Fox News. He has found new Biden family bank accounts that were used to launder money from China.

“I mean, it’s … the biggest public corruption scandal in our lifetimes and the fact that so many of the mainstream media don’t want to write about this…”

“We believe we found new accounts and… the number of bank accounts that we’ve discovered over the past year and a half since I’ve had subpoena power, since the Republicans flipped the house, it is unbelievable.

“I mean, I don’t think you would find very many people that have a billion dollar net worth that have as many different bank accounts as this Biden family had. Many of these were shell companies, as you and I have discussed, Maria, companies that’s sole purpose was to launder the money that the Bidens were receiving from China, from Romania, from Russia, and never one time through the course of this entire investigation, even during the depositions with Hunter Biden and the transcribed interview with Jim Biden were they able to answer exactly what the family did to receive this money.”

“So we believe we found some more accounts that will answer some more questions, and hopefully, we can prepare to close this investigation and present our findings to the American people.”

He said that linking Joe Biden is more difficult. They tied him to nearly a quarter million dollars directly to China. However, they linked much more to his family.

“Joe Biden received the $240,000] from his family’s shady influence peddling schemes as far as the son and the brother and the daughter-in-law and sister-in-law and all that, you’re talking about dozens of accounts, dozens of LLCs, and no answer yet as to what they did to receive this money.

“I mean, it’s … the biggest public corruption scandal in our lifetimes and the fact that so many of the mainstream media don’t want to write about this…”

CORRUPTION: New bank accounts of the Biden family have been found which were used for receiving money being laundered from China, Romania, & Russia while Biden was VP, with over $240K in checks being directly wired to Biden with no explanation. pic.twitter.com/V94sHyeYNN — @amuse (@amuse) May 16, 2024

Related