GOP Won’t Charge Hunter with Contempt of Congress Just Yet

This article has been updated, and the headline has been changed. The title was “Rep. Comer will hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress,” but we had to change the title. Sadly, the GOP caved for now. They’ll try to get him in again and then might look at contempt.

SAD: The GOP caves. No contempt vote. They’re going to try again to see if Hunter Biden will come. pic.twitter.com/Mr7OEwFI2c — @amuse (@amuse) December 13, 2023

ORIGINAL STORY

Earlier today, Hunter Biden appeared outside the Capitol building to make a statement rather than respond to the subpoena requiring him to sit for a deposition. He chose to taunt Republicans instead, and blame them for noticing his wildly perverse behavior while allegedly selling out his country.

The charges leveled against him are the most minor – a gun charge and tax evasion. He’s getting off easy.

Rep. James Comer responded quickly.

“Hunter Biden today defied lawful subpoenas, and we will now initiate contempt of Congress proceedings. We will not provide special treatment because his last name is Biden. As our committees were today prepared to depose Hunter Biden, he chose to make a public statement on Capitol Hill instead,” the Republican leaders wrote.

“Today, the House will vote on an impeachment inquiry resolution to strengthen our legal case in the courts as we face obstruction from the White House and witnesses. Today’s obstruction by Hunter Biden reinforces the need for a formal vote. President Biden and his family must be held accountable for their corruption and obstruction.”

No one is above the law, even the President’s son.

Hunter Biden today defied lawful subpoenas and we will now initiate contempt of Congress proceedings. We will not provide special treatment because his last name is Biden. Read my full statement with @Jim_Jordan below. pic.twitter.com/0m5zc4k4a6 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) December 13, 2023

Rep. Comer accused him of lying and promised to hold him accountable.

“He’s obviously guilty. He went out there in front of the press and spread all his lies, but he wouldn’t come in here under oath? That’s someone who is clearly trying to hide the truth from the American people. We were even willing to bring cameras in here for him today.”

